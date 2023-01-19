SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

