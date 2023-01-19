Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

