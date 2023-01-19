Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 40,596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 167,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 173,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $143.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88.

