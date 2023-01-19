SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

