Secret Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Secret has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $1,495.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00586117 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,493.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

