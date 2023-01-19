Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 42.0%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $17.67.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.