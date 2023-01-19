Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Expands By 70.2%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $578.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.2784 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

