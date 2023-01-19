Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Grows By 259.7%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a growth of 259.7% from the December 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascletis Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of ASCLF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770. Ascletis Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
