Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Grows By 225.0%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 99,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.