Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Decreases By 37.3%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.1 days.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CASBF traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 9.35. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. CanSino Biologics has a 12-month low of 5.33 and a 12-month high of 20.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Featured Stories

