Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Declines By 53.3%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.12. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

