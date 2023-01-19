Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Drops By 80.0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MNTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,434. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

