Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Drops By 93.3%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,146.67.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,322. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

