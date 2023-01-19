Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Declines By 95.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.27. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

