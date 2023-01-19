Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Drops By 37.8%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kirin Trading Up 0.7 %

KNBWY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 89,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,998. Kirin has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Kirin had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.