Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Decreases By 37.2%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.7 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Molecular Partners stock remained flat at $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

