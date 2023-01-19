Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Rises By 3,506.7%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 3,506.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

MOTNF remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. 71,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,971. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.