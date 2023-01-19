Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Expands By 250.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Razor Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Razor Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile
