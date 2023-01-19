Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Expands By 250.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Razor Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Razor Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

