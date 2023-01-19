Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Declines By 44.0%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,557. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

