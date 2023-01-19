Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Declines By 75.0%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

Shares of Sega Sammy stock remained flat at $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,159. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.25 million for the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

