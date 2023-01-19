Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Declines By 76.9%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia stock remained flat at $15.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shangri-La Asia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

