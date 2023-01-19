Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 86.4%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,128. Shiseido has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

