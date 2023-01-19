Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Drops By 80.0%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Price Performance
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited stock remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SHGKY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.