Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Drops By 80.0%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited stock remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

