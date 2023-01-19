Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Expands By 333.3%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Tenaz Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
About Tenaz Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaz Energy (ATUUF)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.