Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Expands By 333.3%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tenaz Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.