Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Declines By 83.8%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 554,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 254,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 287,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

