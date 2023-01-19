Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 203.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,660.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,671,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,963 shares of company stock valued at $527,696 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUBA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 25,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,455. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.76%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

