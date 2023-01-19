Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Sientra stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 9.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 181,010 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

