Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.63. 19,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 82,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.