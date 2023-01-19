SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SITC International Stock Down 2.6 %

SITIY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. SITC International has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

