SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,038. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

