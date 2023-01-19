SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 45,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

