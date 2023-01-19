SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.22. 457,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,363,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $78.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

