Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SMKG stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,157. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
