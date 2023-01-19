Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SMKG stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,157. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

