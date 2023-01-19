Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 862.2% in December

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 862.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,576. Snam has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

