Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $94.26 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

