Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 1.2% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €26.00 ($28.26) and last traded at €26.00 ($28.26). 82,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.70 ($27.93).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

