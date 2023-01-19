Soleil Boughton Sells 2,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $15,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,038.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.
- On Friday, December 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 987,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.