Soleil Boughton Sells 2,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $15,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,038.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 987,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,546. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

