South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $13.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.