South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $365.34 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

