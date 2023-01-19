South Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,116,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,659,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW traded up $16.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.49 and its 200-day moving average is $418.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

