SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 187.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,672,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.