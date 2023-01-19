SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,687 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

