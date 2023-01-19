SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,488,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after buying an additional 838,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

