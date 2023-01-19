SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.56% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $109,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 407.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

