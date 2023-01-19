SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

