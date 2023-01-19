Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 15,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,496. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
