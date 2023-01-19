Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 15,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,496. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.