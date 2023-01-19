Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,357. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $365.34 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

