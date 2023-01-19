Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $7.27 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,115,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $420,239 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.14. 3,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,929. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

