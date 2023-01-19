SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSEZY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 23,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,852. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

SSEZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.13) to GBX 1,664 ($20.31) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

