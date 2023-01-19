SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSEZY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 23,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,852. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSE Company Profile

SSEZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.13) to GBX 1,664 ($20.31) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

