Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 21,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,869. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.